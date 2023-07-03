Nursing home

For the first time in 25 years, staffing standards at Pennsylvania nursing homes have been updated. New staffing ratios will alleviate some of the stress and burnout caregivers experience as they struggle to provide quality care for all residents.

The staffing ratio increases passed by the Wolf Administration late last year went into effect July 1, marking the first time in state history a minimum number of nursing home caregivers are required per shift.

