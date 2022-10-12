The Morris Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a muddy fundraiser this Sunday, Oct. 16, at 1699 Browns Creek Road, Graysville.
Registration for the department’s first-ever First Responder 5K Mud Run is closed to teams, but the public is invited to cheer for local competitors or register to test their strength and endurance in the Open Heat.
Registration for the Open Heat is open now through race day morning, when participants can add their name to the list beginning around 8 a.m.
Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 9 a.m., with the first 5K Mud Run heat hitting the challenging course at 9:30 a.m. The Open Heat will begin around 11 a.m.
“People can come and run the course and see what it’s all about,” said fire Chief Jeff Lash. “We’re hoping to build on this by word of mouth. Our hope is to have a ... bigger one of these runs. We’re hoping to grow from this one.”
Lash said if this race is a success, the Morris VFD plans to host a bigger, muddier event in spring or summer 2023.
Along with the 3.1-mile obstacle race course, which includes rope climbing, tire flipping and sandbag carrying, folks will have the opportunity to try their luck at the 50/50 raffle and enjoy food and drinks, available for purchase.
All proceeds benefit the Morris Township VFD.
“We purchased an additional truck, an engine, for our department and it should be coming,” said Lash. “These proceeds will help offset the cost of that truck.”
For more information on the 5K Mud Run, or to register for the Open Heat, email the fire department at morristwpfiredept@gmail.com or call 724-428-4321.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.