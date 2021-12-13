The Monongahela Main Street Program is taking window shopping to the next level.
To encourage local shopping this holiday season, Monongahela Main Street Program partnered with more than 40 small businesses for its first-ever Merry Christmas Main Street initiative.
Gift boxes donated to Monongahela Main Street Program by local businesses, including Chloe & Me Candles, Monongahela Area Historical Society and Ponce’s Place, are on display in the windows of 221 West Main St. Folks can window shop the raffle gifts and enter to win by placing a purchase at participating businesses.
In the last three years, downtown Monongahela has welcomed more than 30 new businesses, according to Monongahela Main Street Program’s Facebook page. The Merry Christmas Main Street campaign highlights small business and encourages shopping locally, this holiday season and into the new year.
When a purchase is made at participating local businesses, buyers may fill out a raffle ticket at the sales counter. Tickets may also be dropped off at other local storefronts for entry into that store’s raffle.
Merry Christmas Main Street began last week and continues through Dec. 22.
Three gifts will be raffled off daily, starting Dec. 11, and winners will be announced via Facebook. The holiday campaign concludes with a grand finale just before Christmas: all raffle tickets will be combined, and seven lucky winners will be gifted large prizes.
For more on Merry Christmas Main Street and a complete list of participating businesses, visit https://www.facebook.com/monongahelamainstreetprogram/.