A Monongahela business was one of two Western Pennsylvania retailers that sold a $125,000 Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 Jackpot ticket for Monday's drawing.
The tickets were sold at Foodland, 1223 W. Main St., Monongahela, and Cogo's 561 St. Route 130, Level Green, Westmoreland County, according to a Pennsylvania Lottery news release.
Each ticket matched all five balls drawn, 02-09-15-16-29, to win $62,500 each, less withholding, the release said.
Winners are unknown until prizes are claimed and the tickets are validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should sign the ticket and contact the nearest lottery office. For further instructions, call 1-800-692-7481.
More than 18,200 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing, the release said.
Players pay $1 and select five numbers from one to 43 in the Cash 5 drawing. Players may select their own numbers or opt for computer-selected quick picks. All five numbers drawn must be matched to win the jackpot. Prizes can also be won by matching two, three or four winning numbers. Cash 5 is drawn each evening and tickets can be purchased up to seven draws in advance.
The chances of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 962,598; the overall chances of winning any prize are about 1 in 10.5.