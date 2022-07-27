Monkeypox

A man receives a vaccine against Monkeypox. Since the first case of monkeypox was confirmed in the U.S. in May, the disease has spread rapidly. On Tuesday the Centers for Disease Control reported 3,487 monkeypox cases nationwide, 10 times the number of cases reported last month.

On July 23, the World Health Organization declared the global monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency, and the Biden administration is considering pronouncing monkeypox a national health emergency.

"The outbreak has continued to grow, and there are now more than 16,000 reported cases from 75 countries and territories," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a news release. "There is also a clear risk of further international spread."

