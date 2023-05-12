A Monongahela man accused of beating his girlfriend’s autistic son, causing severe facial injuries to the child, was ordered to stand trial following his preliminary hearing Wednesday.
All charges against Kacee Michael Richter, including felony counts of aggravated assault and child endangerment, along with misdemeanor charges of simple assault and reckless endangerment, were held for court by District Judge Mark Wilson.
Richter, 27, is accused of causing extensive bruising to the 5-year-old boy’s face and neck while watching the child, who is non-verbal, last October while they were inside a New Eagle residence. The child’s autistic support teacher at Ringgold North Elementary School noticed the injuries Oct. 29 and told his mother she should seek medical attention for him immediately. He was eventually taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment.
Monongahela police said Richter was the only person with the child downstairs in the Chess Street residence the night before his injuries were discovered.
Police charged Richter on April 5, and he is being held at the Washington County jail on $250,000 cash bond.
