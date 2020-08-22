Milk and food will be distributed at the Salvation Army locations in Monessen and Washington next week.
The distribution will be at the Salvation Army office at 308 Schoonmaker Ave., in Monessen, from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and at the Washington Salvation Army office, located at 60 E. Maiden St., from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday.
Both milk and food will be distributed in Monessen, while only milk will be distributed in Washington.
Each vehicle will receive two gallons of milk and one food box. All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunks to receive items. If a car does not have a trunk, drivers will be prompted open a window on the vehicle.
Walk-ups will not be permitted. No registration or paperwork is required for the distribution.