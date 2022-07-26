Mega Millions Lottery

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Tonight’s Mega Millions Jackpot is the third-largest in the lottery game’s history.

The stakes are high. Millions and millions of dollars high.

This evening, six numbers will be drawn, and some guy or gal with all the luck will be as much as $810 million richer than when today began.

