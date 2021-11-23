The McGuffey School Board agreed in a 6-1 vote last week not to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for faculty and staff after several parents expressed concern about having the vaccines on campus.
Board Vice President Kenneth Leasure cast the dissenting vote at Thursday’s board meeting.
Superintendent Andrew Oberg noted the district holds a flu clinic annually, and board member Jeffrey Ross said the district often hosts blood drives. Board member Zonie Jackson said to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in any capacity would be “a direct violation of our health and safety plan.”
“I don’t take my kids to the doctor for education,” said Missy Ealy, a parent who worried that offering vaccines to only faculty and staff could open the door to student vaccine clinics in the future.