Renee Cambruzzi, an agricultural teacher at McGuffey High School, is one of four finalists in Pennsylvania for “Ag Educator of the Year” through Nationwide’s Golden Owl Award. This award recognizes the contributions of agricultural teachers in California, Illinois, Iowa, Ohio and Pennsylvania in preparing the next generation of young people for successful careers in agriculture.
Nominations for Cambruzzi described her dedication to the growth and success of the agricultural education department and FFA chapter in the school district.
“In her 11th year of teaching at McGuffey, the program has grown not only in student membership, but student participation is at its highest in chapter history,” wrote a nominator of Cambruzzi. “Beyond county fairs and community toy drives, Mrs. Cambruzzi is known throughout the district as an exceptional role model for her students.”
Across the five states, 32 finalists will be presented with a $500 cash prize and entered into a final selection stage for the chance to be selected as their state’s Ag Educator of the Year. In spring 2020, one finalist from each state will be chosen as the grand-prize winner and will receive the designation of “Ag Educator of the Year,” a $3,000 Nationwide-funded cash award designed to support continued education efforts and a Golden Owl Award trophy.
“Farming is in our roots at Nationwide and we’re proud to recognize teachers for their dedication to educating the next generation of agricultural leaders,” said Brad Liggett, president of Agribusiness at Nationwide. “These talented individuals have a tremendous impact on the students and communities they serve. The nominations highlight the passion and inspiration they impart on their students, fellow teachers and community members.”