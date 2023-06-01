McDonald is holding its eighth annual community-wide yard sale Saturday in the borough.
More than 50 yard sales at homes across the borough and another 20 vendors in the park are expected to participate. There will also be a Family Summer Kick-Off Party sponsored by Heritage Library at Heritage Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. that will include a car cruise, music, food trucks and children’s games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.