The Washington County Community Foundation has awarded a $10,000 matching grant for the Thursday Pop-Up food pantry distributions, according to Canonsburg Mayor David Rhome.
Contributions can be made to The Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Assoc. Attn: Pop Up Pantry, PO Box 206, Canonsburg, PA 15317.
Since March 202, there have been more than $107,000 contributions from community members for this effort. Combined with the USDA Food program and the City Mission, the distributions have provided an average of $3,000 worth of food nearly every week for a year.