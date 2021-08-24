A federal face mask mandate will remain in place across all modes of public transportation until January 2022.
Several national news reports last week announced a move by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to keep the mandate in place and created confusion with local public transportation authorities around the exact nature and timing of the decision.
The TSA officially announced its extension of the face mask mandate in a news release late Friday.
“Exemptions to the face mask requirement for travelers under the age of 2 years old and those with certain disabilities as well as civil penalty fines will also remain in place,” the release stated.
In April the mask mandate, first announced Jan. 31, was extended through Sept. 13. The mask mandate extension will be in place on public trains, buses and airplanes through Jan. 18, 2022, the TSA said.
“The last mandate, which is what we’re currently under, I received several emails from PennDOT, from the (Federal Transit Administration) stating this was an official mandate,” said Ashley Seman, executive director for Mid Mon Valley Transit Authority, in a phone interview last week. “We were notified somewhat in advance. Nothing has come from (Gov. Wolf)’s office or FTA. That’s why I’m very hesitant to make a public announcement.”
Seman said Mid Mon Valley Transit Authority has printed updated signs and was preparing a news release explaining the new mask policy for publication on the organization’s web site.
“I have the signage ready to roll but ... I’m not posting anything quite yet,” she said.
Freedom Transit was also prepared for the TSA’s official announcement. Alexandra Sakalik, Freedom Transit outreach and marketing director, said the company announced the mandate extension on Twitter last week.
“We did receive something from Metro Magazine which said TSA announced that they were going to extend (the mandate),” Sakalik said in an interview last week. “I haven’t found anything on their web site that said it’s been officially extended. We’re just anticipating that it’s definitely going to be extended beyond the Sept. 13 date.”
Sakalik said when the extension was announced officially, a news release was sent to the roughly 500 individuals who subscribe to Freedom’s e-newsletter and the current signs on buses and in buildings would be replaced with updated signage. Freedom’s web site was updated Aug. 19 to reflect the TSA’s mask mandate extension.
A special announcements section on the landing page of Fayette Area Coordinated Transportation’s web site assures riders surfaces are disinfected every evening. The web site also states that face coverings or masks are required when waiting for or riding on public transportation.
The extended mask mandate comes amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.