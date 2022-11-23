It was like a scene from a Charles Dickens novel. Those strolling Washington’s North Main Street around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday did double-takes as a horse-drawn carriage clip-clopped up the road and turned left at the courthouse. Chip, an 8-year-old Percheron draft horse, led his driver Jim Welsh, of Rostraver, through downtown as the pair waited patiently to carry a newly married couple from the Washington County Courthouse to an area restaurant, where Welsh said the couple planned to celebrate their holiday nuptials. The horse and driver are part of Mike’s Carriage Service, based in Cecil, which offers horse-drawn carriages for weddings, funerals and other events. Welsh will drive the white carriage as part of downtown Washington’s Christmas celebration Dec. 2.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In