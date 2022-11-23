It was like a scene from a Charles Dickens novel. Those strolling Washington’s North Main Street around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday did double-takes as a horse-drawn carriage clip-clopped up the road and turned left at the courthouse. Chip, an 8-year-old Percheron draft horse, led his driver Jim Welsh, of Rostraver, through downtown as the pair waited patiently to carry a newly married couple from the Washington County Courthouse to an area restaurant, where Welsh said the couple planned to celebrate their holiday nuptials. The horse and driver are part of Mike’s Carriage Service, based in Cecil, which offers horse-drawn carriages for weddings, funerals and other events. Welsh will drive the white carriage as part of downtown Washington’s Christmas celebration Dec. 2.
'Mane' Street sights
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
