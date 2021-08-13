A Donora resident was killed in an apartment fire Thursday morning, according to the Washington County coroner’s office.
Peter Jankowski, 60, of the Highland Terrace apartment building, at 163 Highland Terrace, suffered severe burns in the fire. The fire was reported about 9 a.m., and was contained to one unit of the apartment building, a supervisor with Washington 911 said.
No other residents were injured, but a nearby unit sustained smoke damage, according to Stephen Hall, executive director of the Washington County Housing Authority.
The fire is under investigation by Donora’s police department and the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal. Rostraver-West Newton EMS and the Donora and Carroll Township fire departments assisted at the scene.