Bentleyville Fire

A man died Tuesday night when fire ripped through his residence at an apartment complex in Bentleyville.

Firefighters were called to Bentleyville Apartments on Old West Road at about 9 p.m. and found fire shooting from one of the units, according to the Bentleyville Volunteer Fire Department.

