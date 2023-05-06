The man acquitted nearly two decades ago of a double-homicide at Price’s Tavern, but who later served jail time for an unrelated crime, was ordered to stand trial Friday on charges that he returned to the Washington County Courthouse multiple times in late March and made threats against the judge who sentenced him.

Gerald Allen Gregg ranted and cursed while sheriff’s deputies led the shackled defendant out of the courtroom after District Judge Kelly Stewart held all charges for court, including felony retaliation against a judicial official and misdemeanor terroristic threats.

