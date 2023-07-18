Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia is seeking volunteers and invites those interested to join a virtual information session Wednesday, July 26, at 4:30 p.m., or Thursday, Aug. 10, at 5 p.m.
During the virtual session, potential volunteers will learn more about the organization, including how “wish teams” work together to change the lives of local children.
