Magisterial District Judge John Bruner brought the courtroom to fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms last week at Trinity South Elementary School.
“When I became a magistrate, I noticed ... that some of the school misbehaviors can lead a student into the courtroom. Truancy, vaping, underage drinking, smoking, bullying, harassment – these types of things often ... take that child in front of a magistrate judge,” said Bruner, who launched Classrooms Versus Courtrooms earlier this year.
“The purpose of this is to educate (students) in their classrooms, versus having to officially preside over a case in my courtroom. Education and prevention is the purpose.”
Together with principals at McGuffey and Trinity school districts, Bruner wrote a crash course in U.S. government, tailored to students on the cusp of teenage-dom.
Classrooms Versus Courtrooms covers America’s beginnings, highlights three important documents that serve as our government’s foundation, explores the judicial branch and sets the tone for students’ futures.
“I love having the kids realize the founding documents do set up everything for daily life,” said fifth-grade teacher Karen Huff, whose class welcomed Bruner on Friday. “He focused a lot on what they need to know: How to handle peer pressure and how that will affect them in their lives.”
Aided by a creative SmartBoard presentation, Bruner taught students about the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Huff’s class learned the Pennsylvania Supreme Court predates the U.S. Constitution; the Constitution was signed in 1787; and the Constitution’s birthday is Sept. 17.
“Let’s give a thumbs up to the Constitution,” Bruner said. “It’s 235 years old. It’s one of the oldest constitutions in the world. A lot of other countries have used our constitution to create theirs.”
Bruner also took students on a judicial journey. He explained court levels, talked about who judges are and what they do, and briefly recounted his own career.
While the Bill of Rights and U.S. law are important subjects, the heartbeat of Classrooms Versus Courtrooms is Bruner’s candid discussion of impulse control and peer pressure.
“You want to know the secret to life?” Bruner asked a class full of attentive Trinity Hillers. “It’s choices. Choices define who you are.”
The former police officer engaged students in a game of Good Choice, Bad Choice, and explained the role of magistrates in bad choices. He talked about truancy, vaping and other issues, and why they’re categorized as “bad choices.”
“Students can be cited under Pennsylvania law. And I do have cases in front of me that involve sixth graders,” Bruner said. “Truancy – it’s something that every year, the numbers get higher. Staying at home and not wanting to come to school ... is not a good idea.”
Neither is vaping, Bruner said, noting the Centers for Disease Control labeled teenage vaping a national epidemic.
“Being addicted to something is bad because you can’t stop when you want to stop,” Bruner said. “We want to educate you ... so you never start.”
An informal survey revealed Huff’s class knows vaping is bad for their lungs and finances, and Bruner explained it can lead to court appearances, community service and eight-hour Smokeless Saturday classes. Why, then, do children vape?
“Peer pressure,” Bruner said.
He taught students the perils of giving in to peer pressure and helped them practice saying “No” to things they know are bad for their health and future. The judge also offered alternatives to the high associated with drugs: Set and accomplish goals, and be kind.
“It’s OK to not care what other people think, if you’re making the right choice,” he said. “Keep practicing saying ‘No!’ to the wrong things.”
The program ended on a light note, with volunteers shrugging into judges robes. Students inked their names on a copy of the U.S. Constitution, flipped through booklets containing the full text, and recounted the program with friends.
“I learned not to say ‘yes’ to peer pressure,” Mackenzie Hull said.
And that’s what Bruner is getting at. He said kids who get in trouble grow into adults who get in trouble, and he hopes to help establish healthy habits early. He wants students to know why law exists, how the U.S. government works and how to set themselves up for future success.
“I thought it was a great opportunity not only to hear about the judicial system and the different levels of government, but also on a career perspective, on what he does,” said Trinity South principal Pete Keruskin, who worked with Bruner to bring Classrooms Versus Courtrooms to the district. “I think students today, especially at this level, going in to middle school, need to know as you grow older, there’s more responsibility. It’s good for students to hear that from someone other than educators ... someone in the community, who can really reinforce what we’re saying here in school.”
Keruskin already plans to invite Bruner back next year, and the detective-turned-judge looks forward to sharing his message often. He first presented Classrooms Versus Courtrooms to McGuffey elementary and middle schoolers in May and hopes to bring the program to students within his jurisdiction.
Bruner said Classrooms Versus Courtrooms is a team effort and, ultimately, the goal is to spread awareness for the law and encourage students to establish healthy habits.
“The fear of feeling lonely is peer pressure,” Bruner said. “Sometimes doing what is popular isn’t the right choice. Saying no to peer pressure takes courage.”
