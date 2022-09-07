lougafalls-3.jpg

Katherine Mansfield/Observer-Reporter

Louga Falls, named after former Four Townsmen and Canonsburg park board member Lou Gadani, is now flowing in Town Park. Visitors strolling along a newly paved trail can soak in the soothing sounds of natural rushing waters.

If you want to go chasin’ waterfalls, Canonsburg’s Town Park is a great place to start.

Louga Falls, named after former Four Townsmen and Canonsburg park board member Lou Gadani, is now flowing, and folks strolling along a newly paved trail can soak in the soothing sounds of natural rushing waters.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In