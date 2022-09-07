If you want to go chasin’ waterfalls, Canonsburg’s Town Park is a great place to start.
Louga Falls, named after former Four Townsmen and Canonsburg park board member Lou Gadani, is now flowing, and folks strolling along a newly paved trail can soak in the soothing sounds of natural rushing waters.
“That’s part of the history of the park,” said Tina Bails, council representative to and member of the park board. “A natural spring comes off the hillside. The first tennis court was up where the waterfall is.”
In 1923, Canonsburg Borough purchased 52 acres of land and transformed a cow pasture into the town’s iconic park. Folks served and volleyed near the spring, and kids splashed in the cool waters.
But for decades, the natural spring has been hidden in overgrowth.
“They harnessed that and beautified it,” said Bails. “(We’ve) made a beautiful venue there. It enhances the look of the park. It’s right on the trail; you can’t miss it.”
Bails said a bench will soon be placed near Louga Falls, along with a plaque explaining the park’s history.
“We’re moving forward on a lot of things all at one time,” Bails said, “in preparation for next year’s big celebration.”
Renovations to the pool house begin this week, and more benches will soon dot the park-scape.
Bails invites visitors to admire updates to Town Park during park hours, or at the annual Town Park Bonfire, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10.
