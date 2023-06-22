Lou Bell lot

Katherine Mansfield/Observer-Reporter

The 90-space Lou Bell parking lot just off North Central Avenue is now open in downtown Canonsburg. “We have this opportunity on this beautiful day to open this parking lot that’s been in the making a long, long time,” said Mayor Dave Rhome during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “It was a team effort.”

The Lou Bell parking lot in Canonsburg is open for business.

The 90-space parking lot officially opened this week after a delay when time ran out near the end of last year’s paving season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In