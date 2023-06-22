The Lou Bell parking lot in Canonsburg is open for business.
The 90-space parking lot officially opened this week after a delay when time ran out near the end of last year’s paving season.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Lou Bell parking lot in Canonsburg is open for business.
The 90-space parking lot officially opened this week after a delay when time ran out near the end of last year’s paving season.
“It’s a great day in Canonsburg,” said Councilman Tom Lawrence during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday. “All the studies said we needed more parking, and here it is.”
The one-way parking lot’s entrance is just off North Central Avenue. The lot is situated behind Rite-Aid in the heart of downtown, affording visitors to Canonsburg easy access to the borough’s eateries, boutiques and coffee shops.
The lot cost approximately $1 million, said borough manager Denise Lesnock, and was funded through a $3 million bond that supported three projects.
“We put our money where our mouth is. We talk a lot about economic development. Parking is a part of that,” said Canonsburg council President Eric Chandler.
Staff writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.