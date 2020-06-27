On Sunday at 10 a.m., Bishop David A. Zubik will livestream a memorial Mass for all local Catholics who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic, many of whom did not have a funeral Mass due to the lockdown.
“Some of the deepest spiritual pain during this pandemic has been suffered by those who could not have a funeral Mass for their loved one,” Zubik said. “They have been on my heart and in my prayers. Our priests are now working with those families to schedule individual memorial Masses, but that will unfold over time.”
The idea for the diocesan memorial Mass came from the staff at the Catholic Cemeteries Association of the Diocese of Pittsburgh. At the height of the pandemic, families couldn’t even gather at cemeteries for burial services.
On Mother’s Day and Memorial Day, the association surveyed visitors about how to best serve them during the pandemic, and the memorial Mass was the result.
Limitations on size and gathering places remain for Catholic funerals and burials, as do social distancing requirements.
The service can be viewed at https://bit.ly/DoPUTube.