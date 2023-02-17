Greene County Commissioner Blair Zimmerman is seeking reelection on the Democratic ticket in the May 16 primary.
Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 1:19 am
Greene County Commissioner Blair Zimmerman is seeking reelection on the Democratic ticket in the May 16 primary.
In his announcement, Zimmerman pointed to his years of experience in public office.
“Having been mayor of Waynesburg for nearly 10 years and Greene County commissioner nearly 10 years, I bring a wealth of experience and passion to the position,” Zimmerman said. “Along with my experience, I bring my blue-collar work ethic.”
Zimmerman was a member of the United Mine Workers of America union for more than 40 years. He is also a retired member of the Waynesburg/Franklin Volunteer Fire Department, where he served for about 18 years.
Zimmerman is a former president of Habitat for Humanity, of which he was a member for 20 years. He also has worked with United Way and Blueprints.
“I love this place I call home, and I will continue to serve the people of Greene County with the same integrity and passion as I always have,” Zimmerman said. “I thank you for your support and confidence.’
