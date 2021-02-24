A new report shows the number of homeless public school students in Pennsylvania has increased in recent years.
According to the report, conducted by the Philadelphia-based nonprofit education research organization, Research For Action, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to worsen the issue.
RFA’s report showed that more than 31,000 Pennsylvania students – 1.8% of all students – were identified as homeless in 2018-19, a 37% increase since 2013-14, even though overall student enrollment declined by 1% during that time.
Research For Action said lack of access to permanent, adequate and affordable housing for students and their families across Pennsylvania has been a factor in the increase in homelessness.
Job losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic could result in even more families facing challenging housing situations.
In the report, RFA says housing instability and homelessness are detrimental to children, and there are often long-lasting effects. Students who experience homelessness are more likely to drop out of school and, as adults without a high school degree or GED, are more likely to experience homelessness themselves.
Bentworth School District Superintendent Scott Martin said that for students dealing with homelessness, other issues can take priority over academics.
“I’ve talked with teachers about this, and I’ll say, ‘Do you think this student really cares about algebra, or are they thinking about whether or not they’re going to have dinner?’ They are struggling with basic necessities such as needing a bed, needing food, needing a desk and a place to do their work,” said Martin.
The RFA report notes the importance in identifying homeless students in order to provide them with the necessary support, such as transportation and counseling services.
Pennsylvania likely under-identifies students experiencing homelessness compared to the nation as a whole, the report said, and noted schools in the commonwealth identified 10.1 students experiencing homelessness per 100 school-age children in poverty, while nationwide, 15.7 per 100 were identified.
According to the report, students facing homelessness “are especially vulnerable in the era of remote or mixed-delivery instruction since they often lack a stable place to learn during the day.”
As a result those students have lower academic achievement and higher truancy rates.
Martin found a silver lining, though, noting that remote learning could prove to be a solution for some students who move frequently, because it offers a continuity of education.
“If a child is homeless and moving around, they can be getting the same instruction as a student in the classroom,” said Martin.