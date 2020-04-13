In a show of appreciation, the Washington County Young Marines and staff delivered 26 cookie trays last month to first responders in Washington and Greene counties. Pictured are Canonsburg Police Department Sgt. Loren Cochran and Chief Al Coghill. The cookies were delivered by Don Bailey, Young Marines unit commander. In the second photo, Young Marine Sgt. Jason Pomponio presents a cookie tray to Paul Brand, Carroll Township chief of police.
Latest News
Reader Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 17
-
Apr 18
-
Apr 19
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 29