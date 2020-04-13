In a show of appreciation, the Washington County Young Marines and staff delivered 26 cookie trays last month to first responders in Washington and Greene counties. Pictured are Canonsburg Police Department Sgt. Loren Cochran and Chief Al Coghill. The cookies were delivered by Don Bailey, Young Marines unit commander. In the second photo, Young Marine Sgt. Jason Pomponio presents a cookie tray to Paul Brand, Carroll Township chief of police.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription