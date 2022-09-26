The Washington County Airport was buzzing with activity on Saturday as kids had a taste of the skies on free airplane rides.
The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) and Washington Flyers Club hosted “Young Eagles Day,” an event that offers free rides for kids 8 to 17 at the airport. The EAA is an international organization based out of Wisconsin, and Saturday’s event was sponsored by EAA Chapter 842, located in Fairmont, W. Va.
Richard Judy, the Young Eagles coordinator for chapter 842, said the organization hopes to spark interest in aviation careers among the younger generation, not necessarily just as pilots.
“It’s no great big secret that there is a big shortage of not only pilots, but mechanics, air traffic controllers, airport managers and whatever else you can do in aviation,” Judy said.
For many, such as J.P. Anderson, Young Eagles Day was the first time they had been in an airplane.
“It was fun. It was a nice view,” Anderson, 12, of Beaver, said.
Anderson recounted seeing the city of Pittsburgh and a 737-passenger plane. Though the flight only lasted about 15 minutes, returning to his feet was an adjustment.
“After being in the air, it just does not feel right,” Anderson said.
According to Judy, pilots from Washington, Connellsville, Morgantown and Clarksburg, W.Va., donated their time Saturday to take kids to the air.
“The pilots do this out of the sheer love they have for aviation and trying to inspire that next generation,” Judy said.
Judy said their branch of the EAA holds four Young Eagles events throughout the year and will have their final one next weekend at the Morgantown Municipal Airport at 100 Hart Field Run, Morgantown, W.Va.
That event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 1. Those interested can pre-register at youngeaglesday.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.