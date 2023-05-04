The Experimental Aircraft Association will hold a Young Eagles event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Washington County Airport, 205 Airport Road.
Free airplane rides will be available kids for youth ages 8 to 17 (with parents’ or legal guardians’ consent) as area pilots will be sharing their passion for flying to inspire the next generation.
