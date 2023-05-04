Young Eagles 3

Jon Andreassi/Observer-Reporter

A plane heads down a runway at Washington County Airport to get into position for take-off at last year’s event.

 Jon Andreassi

The Experimental Aircraft Association will hold a Young Eagles event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Washington County Airport, 205 Airport Road.

Free airplane rides will be available kids for youth ages 8 to 17 (with parents’ or legal guardians’ consent) as area pilots will be sharing their passion for flying to inspire the next generation.

