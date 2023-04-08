Easter morning will be “egg-stra” special for the 27 children living in Washington City Mission’s Women With Children Shelter, who will have Easter baskets, thanks to the kindness of 7-year-old Natalie Grasso of Peters Township.

The second-grader at Bower Hill Elementary School made the decision to give up a couple of horseback riding lessons and instead used the money to purchase Easter baskets and goodies after she found out the City Mission provides shelter for homeless children, not just adults.

