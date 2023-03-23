Young Adult Survivors United will host a Dine and Donate fundraiser at Toscana Brick Oven, 1800 Main St., Canonsburg, on April 17 from 6 to 8 p.m.
For diners who present the flyer from the website, 20% of the sales will be donated to YASU. A raffle will be held, with prizes from local businesses. To access the flyer, visit www.yasusurvivors.org.
