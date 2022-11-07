Monessen Community Development Corp. (MCDC) is looking to make the winter warmer for those in need.
With its “Yarn for Yinzers” program, people may drop off yarn at the Monessen Public Library for those so inclined to make hats, scarves, gloves or any other types of winter wear for someone who may be in need of the outerwear.
“There’s a box in the lobby for people to either donate yarn or they can take yarn and go home and make hats, scarves, gloves or winter wear of any kind,” explained Matthew Shorraw, MCDC board member. “We just ask that they bring what they make back and put it in the box, so that people who need it can come in and grab it. We’re going to try to keep it going all winter.”
Yarn can be dropped off or items can be picked up during the library’s operating hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
“They can ask someone at the desk; they’re all aware of the program and they can help them,” Shorraw said.
