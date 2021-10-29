Wylie Avenue between Jefferson Avenue (Route 18) and Allison Avenue Washington will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Monday.
A marked detour will be in place:
Westbound: From East Wylie to Jefferson Avenue use Interstate 70 Westbound on ramp to Interstate 70 Exit 16, left on Sheffield Street, left on Interstate 70 Eastbound ramp, Exit 17 to Jefferson Avenue.
Eastbound: From Jefferson Avenue to East Wylie use Interstate 70 Eastbound on ramp to Exit 19 Murtland Avenue, Interstate 70 Westbound to Exit 17 off ramp to Jefferson Avenue.