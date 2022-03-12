The driver accused of running from the scene after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 in Washington that killed another motorist last month was ordered to stand trial on all charges.
Leandre Latima Woods, 48, of Washington, is accused of driving drunk in the early hours of Feb. 17 when his pickup truck crashed into the vehicle driven by 32-year-old Joscelyn Vith, who later died at a Pittsburgh hospital.
Investigators said Woods left the scene of the crash near the Jefferson Avenue exit, but he turned himself in later that morning at the state police barracks near Eighty Four. Police said he was driving west in the eastbound lanes when he crashed into Vith’s vehicle, although it’s not clear where he entered the interstate heading the wrong way.
Vith was driving from work to her home in Eighty Four when the crash occurred. Her family members stood outside the courtroom, but did not go inside for Friday morning’s preliminary hearing, which was brief.
District Judge Kelly Stewart ordered Woods to stand trial on all charges, including homicide by vehicle, accident involving death and homicide by vehicle while DUI, among several citations. No evidence was presented nor testimony heard during the preliminary hearing in Washington County Central Court, as both sides agreed to holding the case for court.
According to court documents, Woods told state police investigators that he fell asleep behind the wheel and awoke next to his burning pickup truck. He then left the scene and did not attempt to render aid or call authorities, police said.
He is being held at the Washington County jail without bond since he left the crash site and because of prior DUI cases in Pennsylvania and other states. His driver’s license had been suspended since August 2021, according to court documents.