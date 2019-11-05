A person driving the wrong way on Interstate 79 hit another vehicle and was killed early Tuesday morning.
According to the coroner's office, the accident happened at about 1:50 a.m.
The person, who has not been identified, was driving the wrong way in the southbound lane when their vehicle struck another car near mile marker 43 in North Strabane Township.
The person was declared dead just before 3 a.m. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to the coroner's office.
North Strabane and Canonsburg police, and North Strabane firefighters responded to the scene.
The accident remains under investigation by state police.