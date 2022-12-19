Saturday was frigid and windy, but it did not deter an army of volunteers from laying wreaths to honor the veterans buried at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
This is done annually at the Cecil Township cemetery through Wreaths Across America, a national organization. Brynnly Schwartz of North Strabane Township volunteers as the local coordinator for Wreaths Across America.
“The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember and honor veterans and teach the next generation about the value of freedom,” Schwartz said.
According to Schwartz, about 2,000 to 3,000 volunteers each year come to lay wreaths. Someone sponsors each wreath for $15. Schwartz said the day before their deadline, they were only at 82% of their goal of 15,200 wreaths.
“It would have been the first time in a decade that we didn’t have a wreath for every single veteran,” Schwartz said. “So we were sweating it.”
She added that after making a plea to local media outlets, they exceeded their goal by more than 30%. This puts them ahead by more than 4,700 wreaths for next year’s ceremony.
Schwartz notes that many local businesses, sports teams and other organizations pitch in yearly.
“They come out, and they ensure that every veteran is honored at the holiday season. I actually ended up hearing from family members who can’t get here physically ... And they’re so appreciative of the fact that a stranger would come and honor their loved for them and make sure they get a wreath this holiday season.”
Ed Hajduk, the director of the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, spoke to the large crowd of volunteers before they broke off to begin laying wreaths. He thanked them for their efforts and noted that the need for help grows each year.
“As this cemetery grows and this ceremony grows, your assistance is going to be greatly needed,” Hajduk said.
