Wreaths Across America is an annual holiday season event that has family members and volunteers laying wreaths at the graves of veterans in all corners of the country, and this Saturday’s Wreaths Across America Day will be different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Volunteers have been placing wreaths at the graves in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Cecil Township this week, and will continue doing so from 8 a.m. to dusk Saturday. Volunteers have needed to sign up for specific time slots and wear masks and gloves. The annual ceremony commemorating Wreaths Across America will be at 12 p.m. Saturday and can be seen on the Facebook page Wreaths Across America – National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Meanwhile, a miles-long parade of tractor trailers, law enforcement officials and motorcycle riders are leading an escort of wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., with its journey due to be completed Saturday. There have been stops in Maryland and Delaware, and a virtual event is set for today from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the official Facebook page of Wreaths Across America.
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization with its roots in a tradition started by Morrill Worcester in 1992. The owner of a wreath company, he decided to send surplus wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery that year. There are now Wreaths Across America events in all 50 states.