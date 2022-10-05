news3.JPG

WQED-TV, the public television station for the Pittsburgh region, is presenting an hour-long block of documentaries and short features on Monongahela Thursday at 8 p.m.

A special director’s cut of “A Season to Remember: The Baseball Boys of Mon City” will be included. This expanded version of the 2021 documentary, produced by Ringgold High School graduate Beth Dolinar, will air on WQED-TV for the first time.

