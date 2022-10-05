WQED-TV, the public television station for the Pittsburgh region, is presenting an hour-long block of documentaries and short features on Monongahela Thursday at 8 p.m.
A special director’s cut of “A Season to Remember: The Baseball Boys of Mon City” will be included. This expanded version of the 2021 documentary, produced by Ringgold High School graduate Beth Dolinar, will air on WQED-TV for the first time.
The line-up of “Mon City Night” consists of the following:
n “A Season to Remember: Baseball Boys of Mon City.” In 2022, additional interviews and footage expanded this 2021 WQED documentary on a group of youth baseball players from Monongahela during the 1950s. Through rare archival film, photographs and interviews with surviving players, the documentary not only captures the glory of their accomplishments during the Little League and PONY League World Series, but also a heartbreaking tragedy that shook the team and their town.
n “Comfort Food: Baking for the Flight 93 Familes.” A traditional “Pittsburgh Cookie Table” was a surprise but welcome attraction at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Bakers from Western Pennsylvania whipped up 12,000 cookies for families gathering at the site. The Wedding Cookie Table Community group, headquartered in Monongahela, donated money to pay for the baking.
n “The Longwell House.” Once owned by a riverboat captain, this landmark Monongahela house, built in 1872, has a fascinating history that includes a connection to the Underground Railroad.
n “Calendar Girls.” “The Vixens of the Valley” were 12 female senior citizens from Monongahela who made international news after posing for a racy calendar to raise money for the city’s historical society. It was originally released in October 2007.
