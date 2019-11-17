An Eagle Scout candidate left a personal touch on the improvements he made to Greater Washington County Community Food Bank’s headquarters in Centerville.
But the plaques on two new cedar benches there that now bear the names of Connor Diesel’s grandparents were just part of the work that Diesel organized as part of his goal to achieve the Boy Scouts’ highest rank.
Diesel, who lives in South Franklin Township, said the plaques show the names of Helen and Jasper Jochynek and of Joann Diesel, his sole surviving grandparent, and her late husband, Richard.
“My one grandmother who’s still alive, she loves it,” said Diesel, a 17-year-old senior at McGuffey High School.
The benches – plus a patio made of engraved donor bricks, a new LED light, American flag and 25-foot pole and raised planters on three sides of the benches – were dedicated on Veterans Day last weekend during a ceremony that Diesel led as master of ceremonies. Diesel is a member of Troop 1017 in Washington.
Connor’s father, David Diesel, said the materials, which cost about $6,000, were donated by contractors and building suppliers.
“All labor that went into the planning and completion of this service project was completed by adult and youth scout volunteers, a crew of professional carpenters, an electrician and several others,” he added in an email.
His son said he’d done 300 or 400 hours of work since August on the project, discussing the project with food bank officials and potential donors as well as completing the labor.
“We were probably out at the food bank for four weekends on Saturdays and Sundays,” he said.
Relatives, friends, businesses and others were among those who purchased bricks for the patio. Money left over from those donations will go to help the food bank cover its costs. Color guards from area Boy Scout troops and from American Legion Post 705 in the borough were part of the ceremony, and 24 flags on loan from the national organization were on display.
Diesel said the bricks sales raised about $8,000 for the food bank, whose president, Peg Wilson, is a friend of both of his grandmothers.
Pastor Gary Gibson said an opening prayer, and family friend Rev. Sue Petritis gave the benediction. The speakers were Wilson, food bank president; Connie Burd, director of operations; and Bruce McDowell, a member of the nonprofit’s board.