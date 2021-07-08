Students in Canon-McMillan’s Learning is Fun Together (LIFT) summer program took part in squeaky clean fun and raised money for the Greater Canonsburg Houston Ministerial Association’s Canonsburg-Houston Food Bank at a car wash Wednesday morning at South Central Elementary School. About 35 students with various special needs hosted the car wash, with assistance from special education coordinator Robert Chuey, staff members, and middle school and high school volunteer students. During the three-hour event, LIFT raised more than $400, which will be donated to the food pantry. The car wash is in its 12th year.
Working at the car wash
Karen Mansfield
Staff writer
