Workers from McKees Rocks-based Brand Safeway dismantle scaffolding around the Greene County Courthouse Monday after another construction crew recently completed renovations on the building’s bell tower. Work on the roof will begin after the scaffolding is removed.
Workers finishing renovations to Greene County Courthouse bell tower
Tags
Mike Jones
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest News
- LETTER: Scouting analogy used for wrong purpose
- Toomey announces he won't seek reelection or run for governor
- Workers finishing renovations to Greene County Courthouse bell tower
- Washington County sets up paper ballot booth in Courthouse Square office building
- Toothman announces ‘temporary leave’ from Greene County Court
Reader Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8