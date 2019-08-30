A worker was killed when a wall collapsed at the Consol Energy Enlow Fork Mine in Morris Township Thursday night.
Tanner Lee McFarland, 25, of Blue Jay Drive, Canton Township, was pronounced dead by the coroner at 8:51 p.m.
According to the coroner's office, a longwall at the mine gave way and collapsed on top of McFarland about 6 p.m. Thursday. The mine is located at 181 Dry Run Road.
Consol Energy gave the following statement via email:
“We are saddened to confirm that last evening we lost a member of the CONSOL Energy family at our Enlow Fork Mine during an incident underground. We are working closely with state and federal officials to determine the cause of the accident. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones during this very difficult time.”
Randall Caramellino, a staff assistant with the Mine Safety and Health Administration, said the agency began an investigation into the incident "immediately."
"A final report will be produced with the results of that investigation," Caramellino said.
He added that these investigations can take up to two months to complete.
The incident remains under investigation by state police.