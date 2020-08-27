20200827_loc_rostraver landfill.jpg
A worker was injured at Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill in Rostraver Township Wednesday morning.

A worker at a Rostraver Township landfill was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital Wednesday after inhaling an unknown substance that escaped from the property, local police said.

The injured person, whose name was not immediately released, was flown about 10:30 a.m. from Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill, 901 Tyrol Boulevard, police said.

The employee was being treated for non-life threatening injuries, landfill spokesman Ro Rozier said.

The employee was a member of a crew performing routine maintenance on a collection line when a small gas explosion occurred. Repairs to the line were in progress and work was returning to normal, Rozier said.

