The co-owner of Anna Lee’s Convenience Store in Donora was shot and killed while working at the business Wednesday night.
Nicholas Tarpley, 28, of Donora, died following the shooting inside the convenience store at 501 Allen Ave., according to Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco.
Tarpley was shot shortly after 5 p.m. while working at the store and was pronounced dead less than two hours later.
State police are leading the investigation. Troopers said Wednesday night that they did not have suspect in the shooting.