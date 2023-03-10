Charleroi Area Middle School and High School were placed in lockdown Thursday morning after a middle school student overheard a conversation that another student had a gun in her backpack.
The student heard the comment during homeroom and told administrators.
According to a letter to the parents from Superintendent Dr. Edward Zelich on the school district’s Facebook page, administrators immediately notified police.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Charleroi Regional Police Department, including a police K-9, and school resource officers swept the building to find possible weapons.
Police determined the threat was not credible, and that the buildings were safe.
At about 11:15 a.m., the lockdown was lifted and classes resumed, Zelich said.
Students remained in their classrooms while the search was underway.
In a followup letter to parents, Zelich wrote, “Schools should be safe places for every student and staff member, and this is one of our top priorities. We, as a community, need to work together to limit the disruptions – allowing our students to focus on learning and our teachers to focus on teaching.”
Zelich encouraged parents to report if they or their child hears or sees anything of concern. Parents can contact a staff member, the Charleroi Area Regional Police (724-483-8010), or through Safe2Say Schools Hotline (844-723-2729).
Said Zelich, “School safety takes a whole community working together.”
