Pennsylvania Women Work will have a Career Kick-Star workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 7 at PA CareerLink Mon Valley, 570 Galiffa Drive, Donora.
The workshop is free and designed to help job seekers boost their career search and find success.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Very cold. Low 6F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 3, 2023 @ 2:48 am
Pennsylvania Women Work will have a Career Kick-Star workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 7 at PA CareerLink Mon Valley, 570 Galiffa Drive, Donora.
The workshop is free and designed to help job seekers boost their career search and find success.
Pennsylvania Women Work is a nonprofit workforce development organization dedicated to helping individuals find employment.
The new Career Kick-Start program offers an opportunity for those struggling to find employment to get assistance and critical career coaching in just one day.
During the workshop, job seekers will get help revising or creating their resume, learn to apply for jobs that align with their skillsets, meet with a career coach one-on-one to discuss goals and practice interviewing with professionals. Participants also will be directly connected to employers.
To sign up, visit www.pawomenwork.org/career-kick-start. Space is limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.