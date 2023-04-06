WOMEN of Southwestern PA Inc. is accepting grant applications through May 1 for funding requests of up to $3,500 from nonprofit and community organizations.
The organization helps less fortunate women and children in Washington, Greene, Allegheny, and Fayette counties. Money is raised through philanthropic events including Symphony of Food held every January and a golf outing, scheduled this year on May 8. Money is disbursed from September through June throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania to assist nonprofits. Emergency funds are available for requests throughout the year.
