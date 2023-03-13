In recognition of St. Patrick’s Day, “Women of Ireland,” another in a series of genealogy programs, will be presented at Citizens Library, beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The presentation explores women who not only shaped Irish culture, but also shifted world events and were the center of many American families in past generations.
The program features genealogist Donna Edwards-Jordan, who noted that nearly 1 in 9 Americans has an Irish ancestor somewhere in their family tree.
“Because March is National Women’s History Month, now is the perfect time to learn some of our famous and not-so-famous Irish foremothers,” Edwards-Jordan wrote in a press release. “ Women of Ireland is a cultural history program honoring the daughters of Maeve, past and present,”
Edwards-Jordan has been leading workshops on family history since 2005. She has led three other genealogical talks at the library, with topics such as “Coming to America” and “Step Away From the Computer.”
A native of Fayette County, Edwards-Jordan got interested in family history after her mother made a hand-drawn family tree of their maternal lineage. As Edwards-Jordan attempted to fill in the blanks she found herself hooked on genealogy.
“There’s always something new to discover,” Edwards-Jordan said of her research. “Our ancestors were witnesses to major historical events and had unique experiences that you can see through their eyes as you explore their life histories.”
A 20-minute slide show of Irish scenes and Irish music will precede the start of the history program for those wishing to attend early.
This program is being sponsored by Friends of Citizens Library, an all-volunteer organization that advocates for the local library by increasing awareness of library services, encouraging cultural events, fundraising, and operation of its used bookstore, Citibooks.
Due to the popularity of the genealogy series, the library is requesting reservations for this event by calling 724-222-2400, ext. 222, or by email at citlib@citlib.org.
