Two Fayette County women were jailed over the weekend after police allegedly caught them smoking crack Friday afternoon at Palmer Park in Donora.
Brandy Lynn Baker, 39, and Patricia Ann Liptak, 59, both of Grindstone, are accused of smoking crack in a car parked at Pavilion 2 about 3:15 p.m. Police said Baker’s two juvenile children were playing at the park while she and Liptak smoked in the car.
After searching the car, police found 49 stamp bags of suspected heroin, four crack pipes, eight straws, suspected crack in a pill container, more than $800 in cash, and other paraphernalia, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said the two women admitted to selling the drugs. They were each charged with possession with intent to deliver, and two counts each of possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of children. Liptak received a third count of possession of a controlled substance for one Clonazepam pill that police found.
Liptak and Baker were arraigned Saturday night by District Judge James Saieva and each jailed on $20,000 bond.