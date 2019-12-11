A woman who tripped on an uneven sidewalk in a residential neighborhood and was injured in August has sued the property owner and City of Monongahela in Washington County Court.
Melody Lang of Whitehall claims she suffered a torn rotator cuff, concussion and hand and shoulder and back pain in the Aug. 9 mishap.
Named along with the city as a defendant were GOS Properties LLC of 1504 Cherrywood Drive, Finleyville, owner of the home at 424 Chess St., according to Washington County property records.
She claims the owner and city allowed the sidewalk to be kept in a dangerous condition and failed to correct the sidewalk defect or warn pedestrians.