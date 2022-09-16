A woman who brought fentanyl into the Greene County jail that killed another inmate last year pleaded guilty Thursday to causing the woman’s death and was sentenced to serve time in a state prison.

Ashley Marie Hall apologized for bringing drugs inside the jail that ultimately killed 24-year-old Danielle Nicole Ellison on June 8, 2021, but an addendum at the end of her statement nearly torpedoed the plea deal.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In