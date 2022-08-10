WASHINGTON POLICE CAR

A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Washington police officer accused of shooting at a fleeing suspect and narrowly missing a bystander two years ago.

Rosylen Fedd of Washington filed the lawsuit Monday against Officer Nicholas Powell claiming she was nearly struck when he discharged his weapon trying to stop the suspect at the GetGo convenience store in the city on Aug. 9, 2020.

